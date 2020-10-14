Performance Tester (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.
They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.
Responsibilities:
- Running and configuring Jmeter.
- Building test plans.
- Working with all the different elements of the test plan.
- Applying best practices to the performance testing process.
Qualifications:
- Relevant qualification.
Skills / Experience:
- 4+ years relevant experience.
- Advanced experience with Jmeter.
- Experience working with all the elements of a test plan.
- Experience in the following:
- Test plans
- Web test plans
- Database test plans
- FTP and LDAP test plans
- Web service & JMS point to point test plans
- Monitoring test plan
- Experience with remote testing
- Loading test web apps
- Functions & regular expressions
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]