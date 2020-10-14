Performance Tester

Oct 14, 2020

Performance Tester (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.
    They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.

Responsibilities:

  • Running and configuring Jmeter.

  • Building test plans.

  • Working with all the different elements of the test plan.

  • Applying best practices to the performance testing process.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant qualification.

Skills / Experience:

  • 4+ years relevant experience.
  • Advanced experience with Jmeter.
  • Experience working with all the elements of a test plan.
  • Experience in the following:
    • Test plans
    • Web test plans
    • Database test plans
    • FTP and LDAP test plans
    • Web service & JMS point to point test plans
    • Monitoring test plan
  • Experience with remote testing
  • Loading test web apps
  • Functions & regular expressions

