Performance Tester (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.

They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.

Responsibilities:

Running and configuring Jmeter.

Building test plans.

Working with all the different elements of the test plan.

Applying best practices to the performance testing process.

Qualifications:

Relevant qualification.

Skills / Experience:

4+ years relevant experience.

Advanced experience with Jmeter.

Experience working with all the elements of a test plan.

Experience in the following: Test plans Web test plans Database test plans FTP and LDAP test plans Web service & JMS point to point test plans Monitoring test plan

Experience with remote testing

Loading test web apps

Functions & regular expressions

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

