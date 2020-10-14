Ricoh acquires MTI Technology

Ricoh’s acquisition will provide customers with new IT and compute services more in demand in increasingly digitalised IT and businesses.

Customers will gain access to MTI’s cyber and data security services, datacentre modernisation, IT managed services and IT transformation services as Ricoh strengthens its digital services capabilities and portfolio.

“The benefits for customers are leveraging the latests technologies to reduce operating costs, improve flexibility, and mitigate risk,” says Jacques van Wyk, CEO of Ricoh SA. “The new services and solutions set complement our existing digitalisation expertise and capabilities.”

MTI Technology has its headquarters in the UK with more than 200 employees in Germany, the UK, and France. It has helped thousands of organisations transform their IT operations.

MTI Technology customers will benefit from Ricoh’s global visibility, continuous support, financial capacity, IT infrastructure, and international area of influence. They will also have access to the wide range of Ricoh products, which include document management systems, business process services, production printing solutions, workplace management, digital cameras and industrial systems.

MTI Technology will continue to operate under its existing name as a separate Ricoh entity.

Alberto Mariani, senior vice-president of office services at Ricoh Europe, says: “This acquisition is a genuine game changer in the IT Services space and fits perfectly with Ricoh’s strategy to transform into a digital services company. MTI Technology has a very strong and capable Board of Directors and European management team and they will all maintain their current roles and responsibilities. Their expertise, along with the company’s existing portfolio of services, supports our abiity to offer an even more comprehensive breadth of IT and Digital Services.”

David Mills, CEO of Ricoh Europe, adds: “This exciting acquisition enables us to expand our IT services expertise across EMEA and to build on our existing competences around data centre transformation, cyber security and other IT transformation offerings. We are acquiring a fast-growing and agile IT Services company while inheriting a proven and dynamic leadership team.”

Scott Haddow, CEO of MTI Technology, says: “Our mission is to help customers accelerate digital transformation by modernising their IT systems and refining IT operations with security assurance as standard and privacy by design. Becoming a Ricoh company means we can take this to the next level.”