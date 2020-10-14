Senior BI Developer

Our client is looking for a seasoned Senior BI Developer to join its Business Intelligence and Reporting team. The successful candidate will work with the team to both develop new and enhance and support existing solutions.

Responsibilities include:

– Maintaining, enhancing, and extending the company’s extensive SQL Server 2017 based data warehouse load processes

– Working with both Business Analysts and business owners to develop new reports and dashboards and enhance existing reports and dashboards

– Performing tuning of stored procedures and reports

– Assisting the Business Analysts to investigate issues and help them in their data analysis

– Driving deliverables from inception to delivery

– Ensuring development standards and processes are followed according to best practices

Minimum requirements:

– A degree or diploma (3 years) majoring in Information Systems or Computer Science will be a strong advantage

– A good working knowledge of IT systems in a corporate environment

– At least 5 years, but preferably more SQL Server development experience, with strong T/SQL skills including building complex stored procedures, functions, and views

– At least 8 years’ experience in building integration solutions independently

– Experience with a non-Microsoft reporting solution (ideally IBM Cognos, including Framework Manager and Report Studio)

– Asset Management and Unit Trust industry business knowledge will be an advantage

– Basic C# development experience, to work with custom developed data load processes

– Basic XML knowledge, to support the provision of data to other applications

– Microsoft Power BI, for internal dashboarding

– Oracle database PL/SQL development, to support the extraction of data from Oracle based operational systems

