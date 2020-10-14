Smart home market set for rebound

The smart home market in EMEA declined 7,2% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to the same period of the previous year, according to research by International Data Corporation (IDC). The market accounted for 20,287-million units between April and June.

“Almost all product categories declined compared to the previous year,” says Antonio Arantes, senior research analyst for smart home devices in Western Europe (WE). “The postponement of major sporting events to 2021 meant consumers did not update their current smart TVs, and was one of the reasons for the double-digit decrease in that category.”

“The Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) market declined 19.5% in 2Q20 compared to the previous year,” says Jan Prenosil, senior research analyst for smart home devices in CEE. “The decline was also due primarily to the sales results for smart TVs, but also explained by the recent shortage of displays on the global market and associated problems in the supply chain.”

In 2024, the smart home market is expected to reach more than 200 million units, and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.19% in 2020-2024

“Smart home devices are expected to rebound in the coming quarters and return to growth,” says Arantes. “Google and Amazon released new products recently, with new features that bring more value to the consumer, such as the new Chromecast with a new operating system. In the last quarter of the year, we are also expecting have strong sales events with Black Friday and the delayed Amazon Prime days in October.”

“We expect further growth in the TV product category in the long term,” says Prenosil. “On one hand, better display quality, updated HbbTV content, integration with streaming platforms, and smart assistants, and on the other hand a lower market share of smart TV devices will have a positive effect on demand in CEE.”

Video entertainment device shipments suffered a decline of 12,1% compared to the same period of 2019, staying below the mark of 11-million units. Contrary to Smart TVs, digital media adapters were able to keep the growth in a period before the upgrades for some brands.

Smart speakers grew 8,9% year-over-year, reaching nearly 4,5-million units. Amazon and Google continue to be the leading brands in this space, taking more than 90% of the total market.

Home monitoring/security, lighting, and thermostats shipped 3,9-million units in the quarter, which represents a decrease of 13,7% compared to the previous year.