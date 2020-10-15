Analyst Developer

Analyst Developer – PHP/Web (Mid-Senior) – Southern Suburbs, Cape Town – R55,000-R60,000 CTC per month

The primary focus of this position is the development and maintenance of software that supports the company’s programs for key corporate clients. Looking for a highly motivated, innovative individual with a strong understanding of PHP and relational databases who has the ability to interpret and perceive requirements, work independently and get the job done.

Qualifications & Experience:

BSc degree or relevant IT diploma

Minimum of five years’ proven experience in developing high volume websites

Experience with content management systems

Strong understanding of object-oriented design and coding

Technologies:

– PHP (framework experience)

– SQL

– XML, XSL

– JavaScript (framework experience advantageous)

– CSS, W3C DOM

– AJAX

– HTML, DHTML

– Web services/SOAP/NuSOAP

Key Responsibilities:

– Receiving specifications from the client team

– Writing, testing and implementing programs

– Sourcing appropriate solutions to problems

– Resolving queries and bugs

– Recording time and billing

