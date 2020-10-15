Analyst Developer – PHP/Web (Mid-Senior) – Southern Suburbs, Cape Town – R55,000-R60,000 CTC per month
The primary focus of this position is the development and maintenance of software that supports the company’s programs for key corporate clients. Looking for a highly motivated, innovative individual with a strong understanding of PHP and relational databases who has the ability to interpret and perceive requirements, work independently and get the job done.
Qualifications & Experience:
BSc degree or relevant IT diploma
Minimum of five years’ proven experience in developing high volume websites
Experience with content management systems
Strong understanding of object-oriented design and coding
Technologies:
– PHP (framework experience)
– SQL
– XML, XSL
– JavaScript (framework experience advantageous)
– CSS, W3C DOM
– AJAX
– HTML, DHTML
– Web services/SOAP/NuSOAP
Key Responsibilities:
– Receiving specifications from the client team
– Writing, testing and implementing programs
– Sourcing appropriate solutions to problems
– Resolving queries and bugs
– Recording time and billing
Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]