Analyst Developer Full Stack (Front end Heavy) (Mid – Senior) – Southern Suburbs, Cape Town – R55,000 – R60,000 CTC per month
– 6+ years of programming experience in a Senior role
– 3+ years NodeJS Experience
– 3+ years of PHP Experience
– JavaScript, Typescript, Nodejs, React.js, Redux.js, PHP, SQL
– HTML, CSS, GIT, Excellent communication Skills
– Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model
– Experience deploying sophisticated solutions to AWS.
– Thorough understanding of React.js and its core principles
– Experience with popular React.js workflows (such as MobX, Flux or Redux)
– Familiar with Test Driven Development
– Familiarity with RESTful APIs
– Familiarity with Jira.
– Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token
– Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools
– Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.
– Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements
Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]