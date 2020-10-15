Analyst Developer Full Stack (Front end Heavy) (Mid – Senior)

Analyst Developer Full Stack (Front end Heavy) (Mid – Senior) – Southern Suburbs, Cape Town – R55,000 – R60,000 CTC per month

– 6+ years of programming experience in a Senior role

– 3+ years NodeJS Experience

– 3+ years of PHP Experience

– JavaScript, Typescript, Nodejs, React.js, Redux.js, PHP, SQL

– HTML, CSS, GIT, Excellent communication Skills

– Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model

– Experience deploying sophisticated solutions to AWS.

– Thorough understanding of React.js and its core principles

– Experience with popular React.js workflows (such as MobX, Flux or Redux)

– Familiar with Test Driven Development

– Familiarity with RESTful APIs

– Familiarity with Jira.

– Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token

– Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools

– Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.

– Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position