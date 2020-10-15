Another quarter of double-digit growth for PCs

As the global pandemic rages on and many countries around the world enter the second wave of COVID-19 infections, continuity of business and online schooling remain at the forefront of every economy.

This led to double-digit growth in the traditional PC market, comprised of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, as global shipments grew 14,6% year over year to 81,3-million units in the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20), according to preliminary results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

“Consumer demand and institutional demand approached record levels in some cases,” says Jitesh Ubrani research manager for IDC’s Mobile Device Trackers. “Gaming, Chromebooks, and in some cases cellular-enabled notebooks were all bright spots during the quarter. Had the market not been hampered by component shortages, notebook shipments would have soared even higher during the third quarter as market appetite was yet unsatiated.”

Unfortunately, shortages of multiple components, such as processors, panels, and other subcomponents, led to missed opportunity for many vendors.

“The PC industry rode into the third quarter with a sizeable backlog of unfulfilled orders,” says Linn Huang, research vice president: devices and displays at IDC. “And it appears the quarter will end under the same auspices. Given that the shortages have been due more to a shortfall of business planning than a technical glitch, we do not anticipate a sudden surge in capacity. Consequently, this backlog will likely carry into 2021.”

In Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), traditional PC shipments achieved high single-digit growth in 3Q20 as another exceptional quarter of growth for notebook outweighed heavy desktop declines.

The ongoing lockdowns continued to drive high demand for notebooks to enable entertainment, working, and studying from home.

However, with offices largely remaining closed there was limited demand for stationary devices.