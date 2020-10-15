First Distribution awarded Impro distribution for Africa

First Distribution has been awarded the Impro range of products for physical access control.

Impro Technologies is one of the latest products to be distributed by First Distribution Digital Security and IoT division. Impro is a proudly South Africa product and leader in physical access control and has been around since 1986, and forms part of the ASSA ABLOY group. Impro has a large share of the Universities, mines and residential estates markets as well as being very successful in secure facilities.

First Distribution has identified the opportunity to physically secure buildings, estates, mines and educational facilitates with leading technology from Impro Technologies and peripheral partners such as Idemia and Suprema contactless access control solutions.

David Simpson General Manager for Digital Security and IoT at First Distribution: “The reason for partnering with Impro is because they are a well-established leader in the Access Control sector, an important part of our security offering. Impro has been in the industry for well over 20 years and that wealth of knowledge and activity adds value to our business and the business of our customers. At FD we always aim to build long lasting relationships with all our vendors, we have lengthy process in choosing a vendor, and this was no exception. We believe that this is the beginning of fantastic partnership. Impro has shown us what is up and coming in terms of new technology and we are very excited.”

Giles Calenborne, Managing Director of Impro Technologies, “Through our agreement with First Distribution we’re able to further expand our footprint in South Africa as well as into key strategic markets in Africa. Although we have a network of distributors across the globe, Africa is a key growth area for us and through this partnership we are able to increase our representation on the continent – most specifically within Kenya and the surrounding regions.

“We also see access control extending further into the ICT sector. This is already happening today with the convergence of physical and logical access as users look for a convenient seamless experience, and this will continue to increase as we deploy elements such as IoT, AI and the cloud – all areas that First Distribution is already addressing,” said Calenborne.

Impro Technologies has been pioneering the South African access control industry for over 30 years, and today supplies thousands of customers spanning over 60 countries and four continents.

About Impro Technologies

Impro Technologies is a leader in the provision of physical access control solutions, comprising software, controllers, readers, credentials and integrated third party products. Founded over 30 years ago in 1986, we were one of the first companies in the world to adopt RFID for access control. This innovative spirit is a foundation of our business and we continue to pioneer access control solutions for customers spanning 60 countries and four continents. Today, millions of people around the world use our products to access their premises – whether that’s an educational institution, government office, financial sector, heavy industry and mining, or corporate office.

Impro Technologies’ headquarters on the east coast of South Africa comprises an extensive R&D and engineering division, as well as full manufacturing facilities. Each year we invest some 14% of turnover into R&D and, as a subsidiary of the global ASSA ABLOY group, we have access to the latest group technologies which reduces our development time, and ensures innovative products continue to reach the market faster. To learn more about Impro and our solutions, visit www.impro.net

About First Distribution

First Distribution is the leading value-added IT distributor in Africa. Our offering includes a product portfolio of global leading Cybersecurity, Datacentre, Cloud, Surveillance and IoT products and services. This embraces hybrid solutions with access to any combination of on premise, private cloud and public cloud end-to-end solutions from multiple vendors. The portfolio, together with highly skilled staff to support and manage vendors with an unrivalled level of expertise, ensures that our partners have the key elements required for success. First Distribution additionally hosts one of the largest technology partner-to-partner networks in Africa allowing partners to extend the reach of their solutions across the continent.

More information on First Distribution, visit https://firstdistribution.com