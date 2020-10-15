JOB TITLE: Full Stack Developer
JOB TYPE- Permanente LOCATION: Cape Town
SALARY- UP TO 80KM
Do you want to become a core contributor in a team developing user interfaces and supporting application servers? Be heavily involved in data organisation, data exploration, data analysis, data visualization, GIS and workflow?
Do you want to help my client to extend their position as market leader providing insights into telecoms big data delivered by very large distributed processing systems?
Do you want to apart of the early stages of creating new user interface applications using Vue.js and Spring Boot and make a significant contribution to their success, technology, UX design and architecture.
Do you have passion for developing robust, reliable, high-throughput systems used by hundreds of expert
operators, analysts and administrators?
Skills Required
- B.Sc. Computer Science Hons, BEng (with Computer Science subjects up to final year) or
- equivalent plus 2 – 5 year’s relevant experience in an aligned position.
- Full stack UI development
- Familiar with UX interaction design process with familiarity of user research, personas and
- information architecture
- Experience in building new UI architectures from scratch
- Experience in automated test development and processes to support continuous integration
- Experience in multi-threaded performance-centric design
- Experience in deploying solutions to production, providing support and maintenance,
- dealing with user and support feedback and troubleshooting to rapidly solve problems.
- Experience in design and development for distributed service oriented architectures and
- asynchronous messaging
- Experience in integration of diverse systems in a service oriented architecture
Tech Stack:
- Java
- gRPC
- SQL
- Maven
- GIT
- JIRA
- Springboot
- Javascript and typescript
- js – familiarity with the vue.js ecosystem
- grpc-web
Personal Skills
- Innovative, solving tough problems and revealing unique solutions.
- Detail orientated approach that seeks to gain a deep understanding of the domain.
- Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills to promote collaboration and
- enhance teamwork.
- Desires to mentor others to promote the strength of the team.
- Aspire to learn new skills and research to gain knowledge.
- Takes initiative, prioritizes his or her time and works independently with little need for
- Desires to improve and drive change that leads to higher quality and productivity for the
- whole team.
What we will do:
We will provide you with a series of challenging projects together with the tools, equipment and support to give you the best possible chance of succeeding. Most importantly, we will give you the opportunity to work in a culture that is energetic, passionate and innovative and you’ll get to work with some of the most impressive people in technology! Bring your passion, curiosity, talent and innovation to our team and we will give you an environment full of challenges to flourish in, Flaunt you’re expertise!
If you believe that you meet the criteria of this role, and could be the perfect candidate do not hesitate to send you’re CV ASAP to [Email Address Removed] to get the ball rolling on your application, We would love to hear from you!
