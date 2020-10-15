Full Stack Developer

JOB TITLE: Full Stack Developer

JOB TYPE- Permanente LOCATION: Cape Town

SALARY- UP TO 80KM

Do you want to become a core contributor in a team developing user interfaces and supporting application servers? Be heavily involved in data organisation, data exploration, data analysis, data visualization, GIS and workflow?

Do you want to help my client to extend their position as market leader providing insights into telecoms big data delivered by very large distributed processing systems?

Do you want to apart of the early stages of creating new user interface applications using Vue.js and Spring Boot and make a significant contribution to their success, technology, UX design and architecture.

Do you have passion for developing robust, reliable, high-throughput systems used by hundreds of expert

operators, analysts and administrators?

Skills Required

B.Sc. Computer Science Hons, BEng (with Computer Science subjects up to final year) or

equivalent plus 2 – 5 year’s relevant experience in an aligned position.

Full stack UI development

Familiar with UX interaction design process with familiarity of user research, personas and

information architecture

Experience in building new UI architectures from scratch

Experience in automated test development and processes to support continuous integration

Experience in multi-threaded performance-centric design

Experience in deploying solutions to production, providing support and maintenance,

dealing with user and support feedback and troubleshooting to rapidly solve problems.

Experience in design and development for distributed service oriented architectures and

asynchronous messaging

Experience in integration of diverse systems in a service oriented architecture

Tech Stack:

Java

gRPC

SQL

Maven

GIT

JIRA

Springboot

Javascript and typescript

js – familiarity with the vue.js ecosystem

grpc-web

Personal Skills

Innovative, solving tough problems and revealing unique solutions.

Detail orientated approach that seeks to gain a deep understanding of the domain.

Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills to promote collaboration and

enhance teamwork.

Desires to mentor others to promote the strength of the team.

Aspire to learn new skills and research to gain knowledge.

Takes initiative, prioritizes his or her time and works independently with little need for

Desires to improve and drive change that leads to higher quality and productivity for the

whole team.

What we will do:

We will provide you with a series of challenging projects together with the tools, equipment and support to give you the best possible chance of succeeding. Most importantly, we will give you the opportunity to work in a culture that is energetic, passionate and innovative and you’ll get to work with some of the most impressive people in technology! Bring your passion, curiosity, talent and innovation to our team and we will give you an environment full of challenges to flourish in, Flaunt you’re expertise!

If you believe that you meet the criteria of this role, and could be the perfect candidate do not hesitate to send you’re CV ASAP to [Email Address Removed] to get the ball rolling on your application, We would love to hear from you!

