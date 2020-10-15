Software Engineer (C#, Java OR Python)

ENVIRONMENT: Deliver cutting-edge enhancements to the divisions of Research, Trade Management, Client Technology and Data Tech as the next Software Engineer sought by an independent asset management firm. The ideal candidate will have a range of data related skills from design through to data surfacing techniques and experience spanning across various industries. You must possess a relevant Degree (No BTech), with at least 5 years’ Object Orientated Programming with either C# OR Java OR Python, REST APIs, GraphQL, SQL and experience implementing software within an automated test-driven development environment. You need to be language agnostic and open to moving into and learning new technologies. DUTIES: Develop to house standards; ensuring code is clear, functional and simple to support.

Requirement gathering, communicating with stakeholders and documenting findings in the form of user stories.

Partner with Engineering Leads and Product Owners to deliver value-adding functionality sprint by sprint.

Work in a quick-to-market proof-of-concept manner to engage stakeholders and focus on high quality deliverables.

Utilise Test Driven Development to maintain high quality products.

Work in a collaborative manner across teams.

Embrace DevOps techniques. Risk & Compliance Responsibilities – Adhere to the Code of Ethics and related policies, including personal account dealing, gifts, market abuse, etc.

Ensure Compliance training, declarations and relevant forms are completed on a timely basis.

Ensure that firm and client data and property, including IT data, are properly protected.

Report any possible and actual breaches, errors, complaints or conduct issues.

Report any suspicion that a client, investor, or employee may be involved in money laundering, fraud or other crime such as market abuse. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – A BSc. or other relevant Degree is essential. Experience/Skills – Minimum of 5 years working with Object Orientated Programming languages such as C#, Java or Python.

Preference for experience in Financial Services / Asset Management.

Working with REST APIs and GraphQL.

Implementing software within an automated test-driven development environment.

SQL is essential – NoSQL, Data Lake, EDM advantageous.

Source control via Git essential.

Knowledge of cloud technologies like AWS and Azure desirable.

Experience building data integration solutions using different on premise and cloud-based technologies (e.g. Azure Data Factory, Functions).

UI/UX skills would be a useful addition, though not essential for data focused roles. ATTRIBUTES: Positive attitude to work and change.

Good time management skills.

Strong collaboration ethic, with ability to work in teams from cross-functional disciplines.

Flexible in working hours including occasional weekend work, as projects and maintenance require.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills – both verbal and written.

Able to work to tight deadlines and able to cope under pressure.

High attention to detail.

Strong problem-solving ability/logical thinker and highly numerate.