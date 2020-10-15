Tech Wise Solutions appointed as ImmuniWeb Gold Partner for Africa

Tech Wise Solutions has been awarded Gold Partner Status for the African region by Swiss global application security company, ImmuniWeb.

ImmuniWeb develops machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies for application security testing, attack surface management and Dark Web monitoring.

“In essence the ImmuniWeb AI Platform illuminates your external attack surface and Dark Web exposure for well-informed, risk-based and DevSecOps-enabled application penetration testing,” says Garry Kondakov, Director for African business at Tech Wise Solutions.

Tech Wise positions itself as a supplier of best-in-class cybersecurity solutions, so the partnership with ImmuniWeb is a logical step in expanding the Tech Wise portfolio. This will bring more value to ImmuniWeb resellers who can offer their customers comprehensive cyber protection from modern threats.

“This is a very symbiotic and synergistic relationship for the two companies. Firstly, Tech Wise believes that there is huge potential for the ImmuniWeb products to cover the needs of our large footprint of customers in Africa. Similarly, ImmuniWeb has identified the advantages of leveraging the Tech Wise company profile reputation and customer base to operate successfully across Africa,” says Kondakov.

ImmuniWeb simplifies, accelerates and reduces the costs of application security testing, protection and compliance. “This makes it a very attractive value-add product for resellers in Africa. We will be focusing on building an effective ImmuniWeb reseller community in Africa through comprehensive enablement and a flexible business approach. We are currently in the process of reaching out to interested businesses that have the necessary experience, capacity and expertise to drive the product throughout the continent,” says Kondakov.