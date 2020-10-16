ENVIRONMENT:
A dynamic investment firms seeks a meticulous & self-driven BI Developer who is passionate about data-driven systems to join its team. Your role will entail developing new and supporting existing integration and reporting solutions which will include testing and deployment. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree/Diploma in Information Science or related technical discipline, have at least 5 years’ SQL including Stored Procedures, UDFs, T-SQL, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handing & logging, SSIS, SSRS, Power BI and able to interact with business users to understand requirements and produce effective solutions. Please note this is an Employment Equity position.
DUTIES:
– Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology.
– Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other developers to understand user requirements.
– Develop integration solutions using T-SQL and other vendor integration tools.
– ETL development to load Data warehouse.
– Maintain existing SSRS report definitions to present the data.
– Support existing integration and reporting solutions in the production environment by analysing problems reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.
– Testing and deployment of new development.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
– Degree or Diploma in Information Science or related technical discipline.
Experience/Skills –
– 5-8 Years SQL experience (Stored Procedures, UDF’s, T-SQL, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, etc.) is essential.
– Data integration, validation and reconciliation (SSIS or similar).
– Expert knowledge of reporting technologies (SSRS, PowerBI or similar)
– Working experience with relational and dimensional database structures.
– Interacting with business users to understand requirements and producing solutions.
– Knowledge of financial concepts and terms and interested in attending courses to improve business knowledge.
Advantageous –
– Financial Services industry experience.
– Exposure to PostgreSQL.
– Experience working in AWS Cloud implementation.
– Creating and maintaining cubes (SSAS).
ATTRIBUTES:
– Attention to detail and quality.
– Problem Solving.
– Willing to take initiative and responsibility.
– Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.
– Can work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.
– Strong analytical skills.
– Good communication.
