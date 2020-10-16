BI Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic investment firms seeks a meticulous & self-driven BI Developer who is passionate about data-driven systems to join its team. Your role will entail developing new and supporting existing integration and reporting solutions which will include testing and deployment. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree/Diploma in Information Science or related technical discipline, have at least 5 years’ SQL including Stored Procedures, UDFs, T-SQL, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handing & logging, SSIS, SSRS, Power BI and able to interact with business users to understand requirements and produce effective solutions. Please note this is an Employment Equity position.

DUTIES:

– Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology.

– Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other developers to understand user requirements.

– Develop integration solutions using T-SQL and other vendor integration tools.

– ETL development to load Data warehouse.

– Maintain existing SSRS report definitions to present the data.

– Support existing integration and reporting solutions in the production environment by analysing problems reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.

– Testing and deployment of new development.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

– Degree or Diploma in Information Science or related technical discipline.

Experience/Skills –

– 5-8 Years SQL experience (Stored Procedures, UDF’s, T-SQL, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, etc.) is essential.

– Data integration, validation and reconciliation (SSIS or similar).

– Expert knowledge of reporting technologies (SSRS, PowerBI or similar)

– Working experience with relational and dimensional database structures.

– Interacting with business users to understand requirements and producing solutions.

– Knowledge of financial concepts and terms and interested in attending courses to improve business knowledge.

Advantageous –

– Financial Services industry experience.

– Exposure to PostgreSQL.

– Experience working in AWS Cloud implementation.

– Creating and maintaining cubes (SSAS).

ATTRIBUTES:

– Attention to detail and quality.

– Problem Solving.

– Willing to take initiative and responsibility.

– Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.

– Can work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.

– Strong analytical skills.

– Good communication.

