Intensified scamming activities around iPhone launch

Several days ago, Apple held its annual event introducing the new iPhone 12 lineup. As year-to-year data shows, not only Apple users are interested in these events, but also scammers.

During the first nine months of 2020, Kaspersky has seen that scammers are consistently interested in Apple users and their accounts. For instance, every month, the company’s researchers have found about 100 suspicious domains around the world mentioning “Apple” as a company. Most of these websites require users to enter their Apple ID and password.

The number of such resources increased rapidly in September and, by the end of the month, there were already 1 950 domains.

Having analysed the names of these resources, Kaspersky’s experts now know that some of them are offering to find lost phones, while others offer help in restoring access to users’ accounts.

There are also phishing sites that mimic Apple’s support services. It is most likely that these resources were created with the aim of stealing users’ accounts.

However, they did not work properly and were only a ‘stub’ piece of software. Scammers like to use these pages as a precaution so when one resource is blocked, they can activate another.

Kaspersky security expert Tatyana Sidorina is calling on Apple users to be more careful.

“This resurgence of scammers’ interest in Apple services shows that they would happily benefit from anything that attracts users’ attention,” she says. “The launch of the new iPhone might be a perfect opportunity for scammers to spread malicious features.”