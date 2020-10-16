ENVIRONMENT: Lead a high-performance team, providing strategic technical vision within the retail division of a renowned investment firm seeking a pragmatic, solutions-driven Lead IT Architect/AWS DevOps. You will play a hands-on role in the Dev environment, ensuring your team operates as a unit & engage in active debate to drive the optimum and appropriate use of technology. You must possess a Post-grad qualification in Engineering or Computer Science, skilled in the techniques that go into producing designs of complex IT systems, including requirements discovery and analysis, solution design, technology selection, and design configuration, extensive experience developing software solutions primarily within an Agile environment & be proficient in most of the following: React, HTML5, JavaScript, MS SQL, Node.js, Python, RabbitMQ, Scala, Nginx, Golang, C#, Ansible, Docker, Git, GitLab, Kubernetes, New Relic, SBT, Selenium, Vagrant, nmp, Google Analytics, JIRA, Slack. DUTIES: Ensure the organisations architecture is fit for purpose.

Manage the integrity of architecture to maximize longevity, stability, and ease of use when developing solutions on top of it.

Ensure the appropriate level of governance when making architectural decisions.

Balance business value vs architectural integrity when making technology decisions.

Drive the adoption of new technologies (cloud) and development practices.

Set guidelines on technical architecture, best engineering practices and development patterns.

Coach the technology teams to use modern software engineering best practices and tools, including continuous delivery, DevOps and SecurityOps.

Coach Engineers to ensure appropriate technical decisions are made to build resilient and strategic systems in an incremental way.

Provide technical leadership and support to software development product teams.

Responsible for staying current on recommended ‘best practice’ as it applies to technology and software development. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Post-grad level Engineering or Computer Science Degree. Experience/Skills – Must be proficient in the techniques that go into producing designs of complex IT systems, including requirements discovery and analysis, solution design, technology selection, and design configuration.

Must have extensive experience in developing software solutions primarily within an Agile environment.

An understanding in traditional SDLC is also necessary.

Must have an extensive technical breadth through experience in the IT industry. This breadth should be in areas of application development and deployment, and in the areas of creation and maintenance of the infrastructure to support complex application environments. Our IT environments includes numerous systems (both internally developed and packaged solutions), developed in different languages on different operating systems and database platforms. It is therefore essential the individual has experience across multiple platforms and distributed systems.

While we don’t subscribe to a single enterprise architecture methodology the individual must have a good understanding of various enterprise architecture methodologies. The individual must be comfortable deploying parts of methods appropriate to the specific situation.

It is vital the individual has experience with all aspects of a project from design through development, testing, implementation, and production.

Experience implementing DevOps practices.

Knowledge of cloud technologies like AWS. Tech Stack – React, HTML5, JavaScript, MS SQL, Node.js, Python, RabbitMQ, Scala, Nginx, Golang, C#, Ansible, Docker, Git, GitLab, Kubernetes, New Relic, SBT, Selenium, Vagrant, nmp, Google Analytics, JIRA, Slack ATTRIBUTES: Professional – The individual will lead a team of architects that has strong and often diverging views. It is the lead architect’s role to use his/her technology, facilitation and business knowledge to guide the team to appropriate, pragmatic solutions.

Must have strong communications and relationship skills. A major task is to communicate complex technical information to all stakeholders including those who do not have a technical background. Strong negotiation and problem-solving skills are also required.

Must be able to lead and build a high-performance team.

Have a good understanding of the business processes within the financial services sector.

Able to spot key industry trends (both within the financial sector and application development) and use this information to provide a competitive advantage to the business. Personal – Positive attitude to work and change.

Good time management skills.

Strong collaboration ethic, with ability to collaborate with teams from cross-functional disciplines.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills – both verbal and written.

Able to multi-task; work to tight deadlines and able to cope under pressure. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.