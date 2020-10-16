.Net Developer – R720k per annum – Cape Town

A top Digital Engagement company is looking for a skilled.Net Developer to join their team. You will be working on a Digital Marketing project building Chatbots, Mobile Voucher Microservices, and Data Insight Visualisation. These projects will appear in store, and on the web.

This team is tech driven and passionate about building really cool stuff. They offer plenty of benefits such as flexi time, performance incentives, free breakfast and Friday drinks.

What you will need to join their team:

– 5 years’ coding experience in C# and .Net Core

– Extensive experience with Angular is a must

– Exposure to Microservices

– SQL server knowledge

– Azure experience is a must

Take advantage of this once in a lifetime opportunity and become an industry innovator. Don’t wait. APPLY NOW

Reference Number for this position is SP51155 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary up to R720k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sanchia Penny on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website www.e-merge.co.za for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

https://www.e-merge.co.za/careers/referralprogramme/

Learn more/Apply for this position