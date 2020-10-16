Network Engineer

Network Engineer – Intemediate – Remote working opportunity – Market related package depending on experiience, qualifications etc.

Our client is looking for an experience engineer towards the replacement of GWAN connectivity with AWS future fit connectivity. The responsibilities are as follows;

Responsibilities

– Work remotely with countries to support the setup of AWS Tunnels from East Africa and Ghana

– Work with countries engineers remotely to configure site to site connections from East Africa, Ghana, Malawi, Nigeria and Zim

– Review the NAT rules and access lists per application and ensure successful migration of services to site to site connection

– Working as part of a team, develop a low-level and resilient connectivity design for each of the services migration from GWAN network

– Work closely with the Network architect, Application owners and in country network engineers to complete successful transition of applications away from GWAN to site to site connection as per design above.

Experience

– At least 3 years’ experience configuring site to site tunnels on Cisco, Sophos, Checkpoint etc.

– A minimum of one-year experience configuring AWS Direct connect and site to site connections, with VPN Acceleration service where available

– Able to configure remote networks carefully managing outage risks

Skills and Qualifications

– Good people skills

– Proven ability to work with different cultures in Africa within a complex configuration project

– An individual with self-drive and able to see the bigger picture always.

– Certified in AWS and Cisco Networking. Checkpoint/Mikrotic/Sophos an added advantage

– Innovative and able to overcome blockers with creativity at every stage of a network project

Additional Information

– Network changes are often done beyond normal business hours. Expectation is that a lot of planning happens during the days with changes executed at night or over the weekend.

– Availability- 8 hours a day (excluding public holidays) but not excluding times assigned for network changes to happen

Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

