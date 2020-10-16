Rockwell Automation acquires cybersecurity company

Rockwell Automation has acquired Oylo, a privately-held industrial cybersecurity services provider based in Barcelona.

“As connected smart devices are introduced into the plant floor, having a comprehensive cyber security strategy that spans across industrial operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) is more critical now than ever before,” says Frank Kulaszewicz, senior vice president: lifecycle services at Rockwell Automation.

“We are dedicated to the success of our customers in their Connected Enterprise journey, and the deep domain expertise that Oylo brings to Rockwell Automation will further accelerate our ability to provide this expertise globally.”

“We look forward to continuing to serve our loyal customers and partners while expanding our services to organisations around the globe,” says Eduardo Di Monte, founder and CEO of Oylo.

Oylo will be reported as part of the Rockwell’s lifecycle services operating segment.