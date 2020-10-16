SA’s recovery plan in numbers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the country’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan. Here are the salient numbers.

2-million – people who lost their jobs in the second quarter of this year.

16.4% – the contraction of South Africa’s economy when compared to the previous quarter.

800 000 – work opportunities to be created and supported in the immediate term to respond to job losses.

More than R1 trillion – to be used for infrastructure investment over the next four years.

3% – the average growth to be raised through the implementation of the plan over the next 10 years.

276 – number of catalytic projects with an investment value of R2.3 trillion by the end of June 2020.

50 – strategic integrated projects gazetted in July 2020.

12 – special projects gazetted in July 2020.

R340 billion – value of new investment to be enabled by the immediate implementation of catalytic projects.

R100 billion – value of catalytic finance to be provided by the Infrastructure Fund over the next decade.

R1 trillion – value of new investment for strategic infrastructure projects financed by the Infrastructure Fund.

R44.5 billion – investment value of several projects already in construction, including human settlements projects such as Matlosana N2 in North West, Lufhereng in Gauteng, Greater Cornubia in KwaZulu-Natal and Vista Park in Free State.

18 – number of gazetted housing projects to the value of R130 billion, which together will produce more than 190 000 housing units.

More than 190 000 – housing units to be produced by the 18 gazetted housing projects to the value of R130 billion.

R1.3 billion – total value of transport projects currently under construction, including the N1 Polokwane and N1 Musina.

11 800 MW – new generation capacity to be brought into the system by 2022.

2 000 MW – additional capacity from Independent Power Producers to be connected from existing projects by June 2021.

2 000 MW – further emergency supply to be unlocked by the Risk Mitigation Power Procurement Programme within 12 months.

R100 billion – money committed by government to create jobs through public and social employment as the labour market recovers.

300 000 – opportunities to be created for young people to be engaged as education and school assistants at schools throughout the country, to help teachers with basic and routine work so that more time is spent on teaching and enabling learners to catch up from time lost because of Coronavirus.

More than 60 000 – jobs to be created for labour-intensive maintenance and construction of municipal infrastructure and rural roads.

6 000 – additional community health workers and nursing assistants to be deployed to support the healthcare system, as government proceeds with the implementation of the National Health Insurance.

More than 100 000 – Early Childhood Development practitioners receiving support from government.

75 000 – small-scale farmers receiving support from government after their production was disrupted by the pandemic.

More than 40 000 – vulnerable teaching posts that are being secured in schools which have lost income from fees.

R664 billion – value of new investment pledges secured through the first two South African investment conferences.

Under R170 billion – value of capital expenditure committed during the first two South African investment conferences that has been invested in projects for construction and buying equipment which is essential to mining, manufacturing, telecommunications and agriculture.

R1.1 trillion – the value of goods, excluding oil, which South Africa currently imports each year.

R2.9 trillion – the value of manufactured goods the rest of Africa currently imports from outside the continent each year.

R1.2 trillion – the envisaged new investment target by 2023 that could add around 2.5% to South Africa’s annual gross domestic product.

Between 2.4 and 3.5 million – the number of small, medium and micro enterprises in South Africa, with the largest number in the informal and micro sectors.

40% – the target of the value of procurement spend to be directed to reach women-empowered companies.

50% – reduction in the current time frames for mining, prospecting, water and environmental licences to facilitate new investment.