ENVIRONMENT: Join a cutting-edge payment gateway provider seeking the technical expertise of a passionate & forward-thinking Senior Software Engineer to join its team of Devs writing well-designed, testable code to solve complex issues while developing modern tech. You must possess an IT Degree/Diploma, have 5 years’ experience in a similar role and skills including C#, SQL, ORM technologies – EF, NHibernate, NoSQL, Redis, Riak, MongoDB, AWS, Azure and a true believer of working with Agile methodologies. REQUIREMENTS: MUST HAVE an IT Degree or Diploma.

an IT Degree or Diploma. At least 5 years’ work experience as a Software Engineer or Software Developer.

Ability to develop software in C# and other programming languages (polyglots preferred).

Excellent knowledge of relational databases, SQL and ORM technologies (EF, NHibernate).

Knowledge of NoSQL databases such as Redis, Riak, MongoDB, and others.

Experience developing web applications, with a good understanding of how the web works.

Experience in cloud services preferred – AWS, Azure.

Experience working with agile methodologies – a true believer. Advantageous – Experience with containerisation (Docker/Kubernetes).

Understand DevOps principals and how to apply them practically.

Proven experience in high-scale applications and an understanding of the practices and approaches that are employed in scaling applications.

Experience with unit testing, knowledge of applying Test-Driven Development.