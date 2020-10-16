Software Architect – Century City

Oct 16, 2020

Title: Software Architect Lead

Location: Century City, Cape Town

Remote: During lock down

Salary: Up to R85,000PM

Job Description

A company that is a global juggernaut in research and market distribution, that is providing cutting edge services that enhance their clients reputation are hiring.

They are searching for a Software Architect Lead to head up their growing range of solutions that are rich with expansive capabilities and the latest technologies. One of the industry leaders, your role will include developing, leading, creating and establishing project life cycles, collaborating with vendors and people in the business.

Role & Responsibilities

  • Coding to a high quality standard with the range of technologies including .NET Core and MVC
  • Providing architectural decisions and insights
  • Mentoring and leading a team of developers ranging from Junior-Senior
  • Collaborating with other business units and customers to enhance productivity
  • Providing methods and insights to enhance technical solutions

Skills & Qualifications

  • .NET Core
  • Azure
  • Microservices
  • MVC
  • Angular (preferred)
  • API’s
  • Architectural decision making

Benefits

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension
  • Work from home days
  • Pizza parties

