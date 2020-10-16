Software Architect – Century City

Title: Software Architect Lead
Location: Century City, Cape Town
Remote: During lock down
Salary: Up to R85,000PM
Job Description
A company that is a global juggernaut in research and market distribution, that is providing cutting edge services that enhance their clients reputation are hiring.
They are searching for a Software Architect Lead to head up their growing range of solutions that are rich with expansive capabilities and the latest technologies. One of the industry leaders, your role will include developing, leading, creating and establishing project life cycles, collaborating with vendors and people in the business.
Role & Responsibilities
- Coding to a high quality standard with the range of technologies including .NET Core and MVC
- Providing architectural decisions and insights
- Mentoring and leading a team of developers ranging from Junior-Senior
- Collaborating with other business units and customers to enhance productivity
- Providing methods and insights to enhance technical solutions
Skills & Qualifications
- .NET Core
- Azure
- Microservices
- MVC
- Angular (preferred)
- API’s
- Architectural decision making
Benefits
- Medical Aid
- Pension
- Work from home days
- Pizza parties
Interested to learn more? Want to apply?
