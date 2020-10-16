Software Architect – Century City

Title: Software Architect Lead

Location: Century City, Cape Town

Remote: During lock down

Salary: Up to R85,000PM

Job Description

A company that is a global juggernaut in research and market distribution, that is providing cutting edge services that enhance their clients reputation are hiring.

They are searching for a Software Architect Lead to head up their growing range of solutions that are rich with expansive capabilities and the latest technologies. One of the industry leaders, your role will include developing, leading, creating and establishing project life cycles, collaborating with vendors and people in the business.

Role & Responsibilities

Coding to a high quality standard with the range of technologies including .NET Core and MVC

Providing architectural decisions and insights

Mentoring and leading a team of developers ranging from Junior-Senior

Collaborating with other business units and customers to enhance productivity

Providing methods and insights to enhance technical solutions

Skills & Qualifications

.NET Core

Azure

Microservices

MVC

Angular (preferred)

API’s

Architectural decision making

Benefits

Medical Aid

Pension

Work from home days

Pizza parties

