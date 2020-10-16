Sophos announces new sales leadership for EMEA

Kevin Isaac has joined Sophos as senior vice president of sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

“Kevin is a strategic addition to the Sophos senior leadership team, and his decades of expertise will be pivotal in helping partners evolve their security strategies to defend against today’s persistent attackers,” said Michael Valentine, chief revenue officer at Sophos.

“There is tremendous opportunity for partners worldwide to leverage our strong portfolio of next-generation cybersecurity solutions and managed threat hunting and response services to protect their customers as they adapt to the constantly changing threat landscape and needs of remote and onsite workers. Kevin recognizes this and is dedicated to supporting partners in their respective regions.”

Isaac brings more than 25 years of cybersecurity sales leadership to Sophos, and most recently served as chief revenue officer at Forcepoint. He is known for inspiring and managing high-performing teams, and has considerable experience in driving business growth, operational excellence and year-over-year results, particularly in EMEA. Isaac is based in the UK.

“We are thrilled Kevin has joined Sophos to expand our already strong growth path in the EMEA market. He is a well-respected international sales executive within cybersecurity, and his wealth of experience will benefit partners and customers as Sophos continues to innovate and lead the industry,” says Valentine.