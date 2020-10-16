Vote in the Channelwise Awards and win …

Voting is open for the Channelwise Awards – and there are prizes up for grabs for resellers who take part in the survey.

Chris Westran is in the first lucky winner in the weekly draw, taking home R200.00 in Uber Eats vouchers.

There are more Uber Eats vouchers to be won, as well as a laptop, which will be drawn when voting closes on 2 November.

The Channelwise Awards give the nation’s resellers the opportunity to vote for the vendors and distributors they feel went the extra mile for them during the past year.

The survey for this year’s awards encompasses six main categories – Infrastructure; Security; Networking; Printers and Peripherals; End User Devices; and Components and Accessories – and can be accessed here.

There are also links provided in banner adverts on the Channelwise and IT-Online websites.

Polling closes at midnight on 2 November.

“For nearly a decade, the Channelwise Awards have been recognised as the most prestigious awards in the local channel and are coveted by both distributors and vendors alike,” says Mark Davison, Editor of Channelwise. “Totally independent and fully-audited, they are arguably the greatest indicator of just which vendor and distributor partners resellers could depend upon during the course of the previous year.”

Davison adds that, as has become traditional, the Channelwise Awards ceremony will be preceded by the annual Channelwise Golf Day at Bryanston Country Club on 2 December.

“The day has become a not-to-be-missed event on the channel’s calendar and provides an opportunity not only for networking, but also for a little competition outside the office and business,” he says. “It will be interesting to see who takes home the golf trophies this year after the hiatus we’ve had.”