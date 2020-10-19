Corr-Serve extends footprint into Mozambique with Triana

Corr-Serve, a niche pan-African distributor, has made its first foray into Mozambique.

In a new partnership with Triana, Corr-Serve’s portfolio of Security, Performance and Governance solutions will now have local representation.

Based in Maputo, Triana has been operating in Mozambique since 2000. With an established track record of solutions implemented over the years, and its own partner base, the company is well-positioned to form the nucleus of a new Mozambique channel for Corr-Serve.

Mark van Vuuren, product manager at Corr-Serve, says: “We’re excited at the prospect of partnering with a local force in the industry who will be able to implement and deploy our products. With cybersecurity and remote work infrastructure being top of mind right now, it is the right time to expand our footprint. We look forward to playing our part in the growth of the Mozambican economy.”

Zuneid Karim, MD of Triana, adds: “The partnership with Corr-Serve will help us bring leading edge technology to our market. We have been consistently growing our Enterprise IT portfolio to help unlock the full potential of digital transformation and place our clients on the best path for success in the new digital business landscape. Our motto is to offer our clients quality, reliability and continuous support. By adding the Corr-Serve portfolio we can provide them more value in the fields of cybersecurity and performance, specifically.”

Corr-Serve’s portfolio includes solutions which interpret security, performance and governance data, harnessing the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence for insights. The Corr-Serve security portfolio encompasses the full Security Operations Centre visibility triad, recommended by Gartner, covering SIEM from Seceon, NDR from ExtraHop and EDR from Heimdal Security. The company also represents Kiuwan, a static application security testing solution. It recently added senhasegura to the portfolio.