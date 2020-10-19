Advanced degree in Data Science, Statistics, Computer Science, or similar.
● Extensive experience as a Data Scientist – 5+ years.
● Proficiency in R or Python, where the latter is preferred.
● In-depth understanding of SQL.
● Competent in machine learning principles and techniques.
● Demonstrable history of devising and overseeing data-centred projects.
● Ability to relay insights in layman’s terms, such that these can be used to inform
business decisions.
● Outstanding supervision and mentorship abilities.
● Capacity to foster a healthy, stimulating work environment that frequently harnesses
teamwork.
● Compliance with prevailing ethical standards.
