Data Scientist

Advanced degree in Data Science, Statistics, Computer Science, or similar.

● Extensive experience as a Data Scientist – 5+ years.

● Proficiency in R or Python, where the latter is preferred.

● In-depth understanding of SQL.

● Competent in machine learning principles and techniques.

● Demonstrable history of devising and overseeing data-centred projects.

● Ability to relay insights in layman’s terms, such that these can be used to inform

business decisions.

● Outstanding supervision and mentorship abilities.

● Capacity to foster a healthy, stimulating work environment that frequently harnesses

teamwork.

● Compliance with prevailing ethical standards.

Learn more/Apply for this position