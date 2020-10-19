Decision Inc UK appoints new MD

Decision Inc has appointed Rick Newbould as the new MD of Decision Inc United Kingdom with the objective of driving the group’s expansion strategy and harnessing new client opportunities in the UK and European markets.

Rick Newbould brings a strong client-centric focus and proven leadership skills to the role of Decision Inc UK’s MD. He will be driving the company’s continued expansion strategy while remaining committed to building client relationships and opportunities in the UK.

“As a core member of the UK leadership team, Newbould is the perfect choice for the market and our clients,” says Nicholas Bell, Group CEO of Decision Inc. “He has extensive experience working with high-profile companies and, as a client-centric person, he understands the value of building relationships and embodying the Decision Inc. values. Under his leadership, Rick will bring a strong focus on innovation and leverage the global business to support our client’s digital ambitions.”

In the short term, Newbould will be working with customers to help them through the current pandemic defined landscape, helping them to implement and optimise their business-critical applications and improve their scale and stance in a complex market.

“The lockdown and the global pandemic have forced organisations to spend time re-forecasting and reassessing their strategies,” says Newbould. “For us, it is essential that we find ways of helping our clients find solutions that enable them to become more agile and flexible in the current landscape.”

Newbold will be leveraging the Decision Inc global Knowledge Platform, delivery scale and operational best practice and expertise to provide turnkey solutions designed to create growth opportunities for customers. The team will collaborate with the Decision Inc. Innovation and Digital practices to expand the range of services that they can provide to support and help clients build their Digital businesses.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead Decision Inc.in the UK. Utilising the skills and knowledge from across the world will enable us to help our customers thrive and prosper in this new digital age,” concludes Newbould.