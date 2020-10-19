Epson debuts two compact mPOS receipt printers

As consumer choice increases and buying habits evolve, the way in which small businesses deal with customers and process transactions has become a vital part of the overall shopping experience. Epson has developed two new additions to its ever-expanding range of compact mPOS devices: the TM-m30II and TM-m30II-H.

Both models feature enhanced functionality, connectivity and allow the user to free up valuable counter space thanks to the compact, discreet design and small footprint.

Both models are aimed at those working in specialist shops, boutique outlets, small restaurants, bars, coffee shops, delis and food trucks; the TM-m30II can even be used in self-ordering kiosks. Both receipt printers will also benefit independent software vendors (ISVs) too by providing ‘ship-and-forget’ mPOS solutions that are reliable and simple to set up.

Hugh Davies, Epson business development manager: business systems Southern Africa, says: “Being able to expand and improve our range of mPOS printers will allow smaller retail and hospitality businesses, from boutique stores to food trucks, to be more agile and better serve their customers every day.

“We’re pleased that the level of connectivity offers users greater flexibility, and the tablet ‘sync and charge’ functionality of the TM-m30II-H is truly impressive. We’ve taken the iconic TM-m30 cube and have made it even more appealing to a wider audience.”

Key features include:

TM-m30II

• Cost effective, entry-level model (refreshed version of its predecessor, the TM-m30)

• Stylish, practical design with small footprint and clean lines

• Increased print speed: 250mm/s

• Direct printing from any mobile device without the need to install or update drivers

• Printhead and auto cutter

• New LED icons for ease of use

• Paper near end sensor (NES)

• Paper-saving functionality, with back-feed capability and near-end sensor

• USB, Ethernet and optional Bluetooth. All models are German Fiscal Regulation compliant via the OT-UH-F30

• Vertical and horizontal installation flexibility

• Easy paper loading and simple user interface

TM-m30II-H (TM-m30II features, plus)

• ‘Sync and Charge’ for tablet device connection, allows tablet to be powered and print data over a single cable

• Three USB A ports to connect peripherals (including scanners, keypads and scales) to the printer

• Access and control of the peripherals from applications via the ePOS device

• Paper near end sensor (NES)

• Epson’s tried and trusted build quality

• Intelligent functionality: Server Direct Print (SDP) and Cloud (OMS)

The TM-m30II and TM-m30II-H are now available through Kemtek Imaging Systems, Mustek, JustPOS, and Tarsus.