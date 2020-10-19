Get Workload Agile at Dell Technologies Forum 2020

Overnight the pace of digital transformation accelerated, and business accomplished in a few short months what normally would have taken years. Organisations who fast tracked their transformation outperformed their peers and are better prepared for what’s next.

By Doug Woolley, Managing Director, Dell Technologies, South Africa

Discover how to build an agile infrastructure that can dynamically relocate applications and workloads as your business and data needs change at this year’s South African Dell Technologies Forum 2020 online event.

The event is a virtual experience that will focus on digital transformation and how organisations and technology leaders can drive innovation in today’s rapidly evolving business world, preparing organisations for what is next and ultimately helping them to remain agile.

Providing practical solutions to adapting to change, Dell Technologies Forum will take place on 25 November from 10h00 to 12h00 and is accessible from anywhere for free.

Hear from Dell Technologies leaders, industry visionaries, and a community of experts to discover the latest breakthrough technologies and solutions designed to meet the most pressing business challenges.

The event will be hosted by Doug Woolley, Managing Director of Dell Technologies, South Africa. Woolley will set the scene touching on how new business norms and imperatives have proved to be a catalyst for remote work and a true test of business agility, necessitating digital transformation.

Dell Technologies Forum South Africa will feature a pre-recorded address from Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies who will share a positive message for the future.

The keynote address will be delivered by John Roese, Dell Technologies Global CTO where he will explore “How to accelerate your digital transformation” offering solutions on how to fast track transformation through business agility.

Renowned Technology journalist Aki Anastasiou will then host a panel of three Dell Technologies customers to debate and discuss real life business examples of responding to the current economic climate we find ourselves in, as well as obstacles encountered and rewards reaped when rapid transformation takes place.

The Dell Technologies Forum will also offer a collaborative platform in which presenters and attendees alike can connect virtually via chat, to:

See the latest data-driven innovations that span the edge, the data center and cloud.

Explore stories about real solutions that are seamless, simple, secure and responsible.

.The results of our recent ‘Digital Transformation Index’ study shows that 80% of organisations are shifting their digital transformation programs into high gear and are on the path to fast track transformation in an effort to overcome recent unprecedented disruption. Technology has been vital to helping businesses tackle challenges in new and innovative ways, continuously evolving and driving them forward.

With organisations needing to constantly refine their understanding of the ‘how’ of digital transformation (depending on their digital maturity), Dell Technologies Forum will be hosting topical breakout sessions to cover just this.

Topical breakout sessions

The Dell Technologies Forum will deliver over 27 breakout sessions covering Flexibility in IT, the digital workspace and finally innovating through data.

Further to this, this virtual event will allow attendees to:

Learn, by visiting the Solution Expo that will showcase product booths

by visiting the Solution Expo that will showcase product booths Connect with various Dell Partners and Sponsors

with various Dell Partners and Sponsors Experience interactive demos, product, feature or solution overviews and self-paced, self-guided click-through demos

Dell Technologies Forum is guaranteed to deliver an experience that will allow business to grow, evolve, thrive and be ready for whatever comes next using technology as the basis to provide adaptability and improve performance and response time.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore how to transform your IT Infrastructure, enhance workload efficiency and productivity and secure your IT assets.

