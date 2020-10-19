Mid Developer – Python, Salesforce

Oct 19, 2020

We are looking for a Jnr to Mid Python and Salesforce Developer for our client in Financial Services. 

You will  be responsible for the maintenance and development of the current IT Infrastructure. Through a through understanding of the entire SDLC (including requirements capture, design, implementation, testing, installation and support).

Responsibilities:

  • Identify improvements and implement new technology and procedures
  • Confirmation tests to very program operation
  • Planning programming projects alongside clients
  • Salesforce.com customizations:
    • Importing & Exporting Data
    • Creating and Editing Fields
    • Process Automations
    • Executing SOQL queries
  • Backup for Systems Development for running procedures or process associated with the above

Requirements:

  • Degree in Computer Science/Information technology or equivalent experience
  • Experience and knowledge of any of the following languages Python, C#, Java / jQuery, C++ or PHP
  • 2-3 Years Experience

Learn more/Apply for this position