Mid Developer – Python, Salesforce

We are looking for a Jnr to Mid Python and Salesforce Developer for our client in Financial Services.

You will be responsible for the maintenance and development of the current IT Infrastructure. Through a through understanding of the entire SDLC (including requirements capture, design, implementation, testing, installation and support).

Responsibilities:

Identify improvements and implement new technology and procedures

Confirmation tests to very program operation

Planning programming projects alongside clients

Salesforce.com customizations: Importing & Exporting Data Creating and Editing Fields Process Automations Executing SOQL queries

Backup for Systems Development for running procedures or process associated with the above

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science/Information technology or equivalent experience

Experience and knowledge of any of the following languages Python, C#, Java / jQuery, C++ or PHP

2-3 Years Experience

