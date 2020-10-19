Mid Developer – Python, Salesforce

We are looking for a Jnr to Mid Python and Salesforce Developer for our client in Financial Services.
You will be responsible for the maintenance and development of the current IT Infrastructure. Through a through understanding of the entire SDLC (including requirements capture, design, implementation, testing, installation and support).
Responsibilities:
- Identify improvements and implement new technology and procedures
- Confirmation tests to very program operation
- Planning programming projects alongside clients
- Salesforce.com customizations:
- Importing & Exporting Data
- Creating and Editing Fields
- Process Automations
- Executing SOQL queries
- Backup for Systems Development for running procedures or process associated with the above
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science/Information technology or equivalent experience
- Experience and knowledge of any of the following languages Python, C#, Java / jQuery, C++ or PHP
- 2-3 Years Experience