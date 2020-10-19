MIS Analyst with a Math, Statistics or Informatics qualification and minimum 1-2 years’ relevant data analysis experience, required to support the HR Operations and Reporting Manager with analytics, monthly reporting and administrative duties.
Minimum requirements:
– Diploma or Degree in Maths, Statistics or Informatics required
– Minimum 1-2years’ experience in Data Analysis required
– Experience in the Financial Services Industry preferred
– Advanced Excel skills required
Responsibilities:
– Support HR Operations and Reporting Manager with analytics, monthly reporting and administration
– Analyse and present data and reports, identifying errors and advise on solution
– Develop reports and dashboards – providing insight on employee data
– Manage process of collecting data to develop reports
– Verifying data and accuracy in reporting
– Working with HR team to resolve HR issues
– Assist with job audits and HR investigations
– Create and deliver specialized presentations
– Review employee and candidate data and processing this into relevant HR databases
– Assist with weekly, monthly and quarterly reporting
– Health and safety reporting and compliance across business
– Ensure HR website and portals are up to date
– Load recruitment adverts and content on digital platforms
If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.