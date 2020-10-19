MIS Analyst

MIS Analyst with a Math, Statistics or Informatics qualification and minimum 1-2 years’ relevant data analysis experience, required to support the HR Operations and Reporting Manager with analytics, monthly reporting and administrative duties.

Minimum requirements:

– Diploma or Degree in Maths, Statistics or Informatics required

– Minimum 1-2years’ experience in Data Analysis required

– Experience in the Financial Services Industry preferred

– Advanced Excel skills required

Responsibilities:

– Support HR Operations and Reporting Manager with analytics, monthly reporting and administration

– Analyse and present data and reports, identifying errors and advise on solution

– Develop reports and dashboards – providing insight on employee data

– Manage process of collecting data to develop reports

– Verifying data and accuracy in reporting

– Working with HR team to resolve HR issues

– Assist with job audits and HR investigations

– Create and deliver specialized presentations

– Review employee and candidate data and processing this into relevant HR databases

– Assist with weekly, monthly and quarterly reporting

– Health and safety reporting and compliance across business

– Ensure HR website and portals are up to date

– Load recruitment adverts and content on digital platforms

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

