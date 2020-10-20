C# Developer

Oct 20, 2020

C# Developer with Winforms Experience

A senior .Net developer is need to join a great IT team and build new and progressive applications and websites. If you are eager to code and eager to learn this role is perfect for you. With a full migration project in place to implement the newest tech available, you will get to use brand new versions and learn new technologies.

Responsibilities:

  • Analyse system requirements
  • Write clean code using .NET programming languages
  • Develop technical applications and architecture
  • Review and test code
  • Support junior developer’s work
  • Document development and grow your skills

Requirements:

  • Extensive .Net experience as well as C#
  • Exposure to agile environments
  • Good communication skills
  • Graduate level Computer Science or Information Technology is preferred
  • Retail industry experience (preference)
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience.
  • Solid experience in Winforms

Technology Stack:

  • Winforms
  • C#
  • SQL (MS SQL / MySQL) Stored Procedures
  • Entity Framework
  • Crystal Reports
  • asp.net core
  • mvc (beneficial)
  • webapi
  • window services

Benefits:

  • Great salary package
  • Medical Aid
  • Pension
  • Company Bonus

