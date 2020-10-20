C# Developer with Winforms Experience
A senior .Net developer is need to join a great IT team and build new and progressive applications and websites. If you are eager to code and eager to learn this role is perfect for you. With a full migration project in place to implement the newest tech available, you will get to use brand new versions and learn new technologies.
Responsibilities:
- Analyse system requirements
- Write clean code using .NET programming languages
- Develop technical applications and architecture
- Review and test code
- Support junior developer’s work
- Document development and grow your skills
Requirements:
- Extensive .Net experience as well as C#
- Exposure to agile environments
- Good communication skills
- Graduate level Computer Science or Information Technology is preferred
- Retail industry experience (preference)
- Minimum of 5 years of experience.
- Solid experience in Winforms
Technology Stack:
- Winforms
- C#
- SQL (MS SQL / MySQL) Stored Procedures
- Entity Framework
- Crystal Reports
- asp.net core
- mvc (beneficial)
- webapi
- window services
Benefits:
- Great salary package
- Medical Aid
- Pension
- Company Bonus