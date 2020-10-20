C# Developer

C# Developer with Winforms Experience

A senior .Net developer is need to join a great IT team and build new and progressive applications and websites. If you are eager to code and eager to learn this role is perfect for you. With a full migration project in place to implement the newest tech available, you will get to use brand new versions and learn new technologies.

Responsibilities:

Analyse system requirements

Write clean code using .NET programming languages

Develop technical applications and architecture

Review and test code

Support junior developer’s work

Document development and grow your skills

Requirements:

Extensive .Net experience as well as C#

Exposure to agile environments

Good communication skills

Graduate level Computer Science or Information Technology is preferred

Retail industry experience (preference)

Minimum of 5 years of experience.

Solid experience in Winforms

Technology Stack:

Winforms

C#

SQL (MS SQL / MySQL) Stored Procedures

Entity Framework

Crystal Reports

asp.net core

mvc (beneficial)

webapi

window services

Benefits:

Great salary package

Medical Aid

Pension

Company Bonus

