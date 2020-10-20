Our client is a Retail Giant that loves looking after their employees and provides an amazing workplace.
They are looking for a Non-SAP Functional Analyst with Extensive Retail experience.
The Successful candiate will have the following experience:
Essential:
– 2+ Years Retail Domain Experience
– 2+ Years Create and Amend Technical Documents
– 3 Years Programming Experience
– 3 Years BI Experience
– 3 Years Cognos Analytics
– 3 Years Informix 4gl Genero
– G-Suite
Apply now for more information on this amazing venture