Functional Analyst

Oct 20, 2020

Our client is a Retail Giant that loves looking after their employees and provides an amazing workplace.

They are looking for a Non-SAP Functional Analyst with Extensive Retail experience.

The Successful candiate will have the following experience:

Essential:

– 2+ Years Retail Domain Experience
– 2+ Years Create and Amend Technical Documents
– 3 Years Programming Experience
– 3 Years BI Experience
– 3 Years Cognos Analytics
– 3 Years Informix 4gl Genero
– G-Suite

