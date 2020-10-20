Functional Analyst II

Our Client who is a Retail Giant known for their great prices and and amazing deals, are looking for a Functional Analyst II (Non-SAP) to join their growing and dynamic team in Distribution capability within the greater supply chain landscape.

Minimum Qualification required: IT-related (Degree/Diploma)

Minimum years of experience:

– Retail experience – 2 – 3 years

– Create and amend technical documents – 1-2 years

– Programming experience – 2-3 years

– Business Intelligence experience – 2-3 years

Requirements:

Cognos Analytics – 2-3 years

Genero (Informix 4gl) programming language – 2-3 years

The succesful applicant will be responsible for the following but not limited to:

– Oversee the development of Genero (Informix 4gl) programs and functions as requested

– Oversee the development of Cognos Analytics reports and dashboards as requested

– Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request

– Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the DC systems when required

– Analyse 3rd party and custom code for troubleshooting and new requirements specification.

– Prepare test scripts and execute testing of the configured scenarios

– Design and perform function tests post unit testing by the developer and before system and integration testing by the Test Analysts.

If you fit the above criteria, Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed].

