Junior SharePoint Administrator

Oct 20, 2020

We are looking for a Junior SharePoint Administrator to join our Cape Town based team on an initial contract basis. If you are ready to take on a new challenge, in a position where you can add value while still growing your skills, please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]Further details and requirements:Relevant IT QualificationLocation: Cape TownLevel: Junior – Low intermediate (about 3 years of experience)Contract position

  • SharePoint Admin experience
  • Support SharePoint 2010 Workflows
  • InfoPath Support
  • SharePoint Security and Group Admin
  • Build new document libraries, lists and offer support to the business
  • Financial Services experience is a bonus

We want someone eager to put up their hand and add value as part of the team.

