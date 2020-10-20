Junior SharePoint Administrator

We are looking for a Junior SharePoint Administrator to join our Cape Town based team on an initial contract basis. If you are ready to take on a new challenge, in a position where you can add value while still growing your skills, please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]Further details and requirements:Relevant IT QualificationLocation: Cape TownLevel: Junior – Low intermediate (about 3 years of experience)Contract position

SharePoint Admin experience

Support SharePoint 2010 Workflows

InfoPath Support

SharePoint Security and Group Admin

Build new document libraries, lists and offer support to the business

Financial Services experience is a bonus

We want someone eager to put up their hand and add value as part of the team.

Learn more/Apply for this position