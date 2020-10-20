We are looking for a Junior SharePoint Administrator to join our Cape Town based team on an initial contract basis. If you are ready to take on a new challenge, in a position where you can add value while still growing your skills, please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]Further details and requirements:Relevant IT QualificationLocation: Cape TownLevel: Junior – Low intermediate (about 3 years of experience)Contract position
- SharePoint Admin experience
- Support SharePoint 2010 Workflows
- InfoPath Support
- SharePoint Security and Group Admin
- Build new document libraries, lists and offer support to the business
- Financial Services experience is a bonus
We want someone eager to put up their hand and add value as part of the team.