ENVIRONMENT: One of the country’s leading high-end fashion retailers seeks a self-driven Senior Java Developer to join a team with a mission to always deliver sound applications to ensure seamless operations. The team is responsible for Point of Service (POS) and other store facing applications, maintaining a wide range of systems, mostly Java based, ranging from Swing Thick Client through to Light Weight Web-app and Highly Available JEE deployments. You just possess a BSc. Degree in Information Systems or other relevant IT qualification, 3+ years’ Java development, XML, various APIs, Java SE, Java EE, WebLogic, Glassfish, exposure to Agile practices such as Daily Stand- up, Task Board, Product Backlog and Source Control (SVN), Maven, Ant, Scripting & UML Modelling. DUTIES: Development – Coding.

Debugging and Developer testing.

Code review. Analysis – Attend user meetings to gather requirements, when necessary.

Model High Level flows in UML and keep them up to date. Supervisory – Unblock Developers.

Contribute towards best practices.

Ensure best practices are being followed.

Lead stand-ups. Coaching and Mentoring – Assist Developers that may need help. Releases – Maintain the backlog for stories.

Assist with release planning. Support – Support stores as part of the 3rd level of support – as this Team is responsible for Store applications, there is a degree of Operational support required (approximately 15% of the time). The remaining time is allocated to analysis, design and development.

Analyse support issues and log bugs.

Log and follow up Oracle Service Requests. Research – Keep up to date with technology changes essential to stores such as Oracle Retail Product Releases.

Other innovations that may assist with service delivery in the Store Operations space. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – BSc. Degree in Information Systems or relevant tertiary IT qualification (Essential). Experience/Skills – 3+ Years Java experience.

Exposure to Agile practices such as Daily Stand- up, Task Board, Product Backlog etc.

Continuous Build, Unit Testing, Source Control (SVN), Maven, Ant, Scripting.

UML Modelling. Tech – XML, various APIs.

SQL, preferably Oracle and PL/SQL.

Java SE, Java EE, (Web Frameworks, EJB, JMS).

Application Server (WebLogic, Glassfish or Other). Advantageous – Vaadin, Spring, Linux, Web Services (SOAP, REST), Android, Confluence JIRA.

Data Modelling.

Previous experience in retail systems.

Retail Experience. ATTRIBUTES: Good communicator, organised, focused.

Team player.

Ability to work in a loosely structured environment.

Can work to tight deadlines / work under pressure.

Deliver to a high level of code in accordance with best practices.