Service Desk Agent – 12 month contract

The IT Service Desk Agent will be responsible for the timely and effective response to IT user requests, queries and problems through the receipt and logging of these, as well as the provision of 1st line remote technical support. The co-ordination of rapid and appropriate responses for higher-level problem resolution and advice on both new and established systems. Acts as liaison between users and information technology department on problem areas, managing client expectations. May manage the incident to completion.Key responsibilities

To provide a complete and informed response on first contact to all customers (single point of contact).

To provide first-line technical support to customers

To log and manage all calls, service requests and incidents from end-to- end, including escalation to third parties, follow up and feedback to customers.

To communicate and liaise effectively with end-users, colleagues, and other service providers at all

To ensure customer satisfaction and continuity of service is managed, by following specific procedures but also by recommending and developing (where appropriate) improvements to these processes/procedures and ensuring they evolve with the organisational goals

To compile and manage IT service-related documentation, administration, and reporting where applicable

Requirements:

Matric

IT qualification / unless qualified by extensive experience in IT (min 5 years)

ServiceDesk / Customer Care Experience

A minimum of two years’ experience with Desktop support (hardware/software troubleshooting) with user engagement

Technical Competencies:

Client Delivery:

Interacts with operational and first line supervisory/management personnel within the client/user area Demonstrates the ability to influence clients. Responds to user service requests Keeps clients informed Meets the continuing service needs of the user Meets unplanned requirements without disruption in service levels



Technologies:

Possesses fundamental proficiency to successfully demonstrate the skill in practical applications of moderate difficulty Generally, works under the direction of others while accomplishing assignments Has retained equivalent knowledge from experience May have successfully completed in-depth training in core components of the skill



Business Requirement Definition:

Possesses enough fundamental proficiency to successfully demonstrate knowledge of Business Requirements in practical applications of moderate difficulty Able to identify potential problems through basic analysis and then apply appropriate resolutions/fixes



Service Management Tool:

Has successfully used a service management tool for logging of request and problem tracking in situations of medium complexity Occasionally needs assistance from internal technical support in usage of the tool May have successfully completed in-depth training in core components of the skill



Core competencies – Independent Contributor:

Cultivates innovation:

Suggests creative ideas and innovative solution Explores multiple alternatives and approaches to overcome obstacles and find solutions Applies expertise in ways that are unique or innovative Is open to and builds upon new ideas and solutions offered by others



Collaborates:

Shares information with others so there are no surprises Involves others as appropriate to accomplish individual and group goals Encourages unity rather than “us them” thinking Welcomes and acknowledges the ideas and input of others



Flexible and adaptive:

Demonstrates composure and professionalism under difficult circumstances Bounces back from setbacks or adversity Maintains productivity under stress or pressure Overcomes obstacles and learns from failures



Client focus:

Searches for ways to improve customer service Follows up with customers to ensure problems are solved Independently anticipates and meets customer needs Internalizes customer feedback and provides innovative ideas to meet their future needs



Drives results:

Demonstrates a strong drive to achieve meaningful results Drives tasks to successful completion and closure Shows determination in the face of obstacles and setbacks High standards for own performance



