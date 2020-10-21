Associate Full Stack Developer – Rondebosch

Job Type: Associate Full Stack Developer

Location: Rondebosch

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph[Phone Number Removed];

A leader in their respective industry, providing comprehensive solutions and software within the legal and servicing sector are looking to build upon their team.

They are looking to bring in a Full Stack .NET Developer with experience in C#, Angular to help build upon a product within a state of the art solution. This will be a focal point for my client going forward where it will be streamlining business operations, ensuring client relations are at the fore front and that communication is key.

In order to be considered for the vacancy of Full Stack Developer, you must have the following

.NET Framework 4.5 or above

C#

Angular

SQL

Azure

MVC

A dynamic culture, that allows for collaboration and important tasks from all levels – you’ll be made to feel part of the team from day one. This company prides themselves on being problem solvers and solution providers as well as hard workers where your role will include

Critical Thinking – Looking into all aspects of solutions as well as assessing what the outcome might be

Complex problem solving

Communicate on deadlines and business requirements with a broad knowledge of tech stacks and applications

Creativity

Developing client side code

Develop Server Side code

Write specifications to a high standard for internal and external purposes.

The position offers :

No dress code

Holiday!

Incentives!

Flexible working hours.

Medical Aid and Pension

Access to gym

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career for one of the premier companies within their industry, to apply you can contact me: email your updated CV to [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed];

I look forward to speaking!

