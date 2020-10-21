Business Consultant (Business Analyst)

We are looking for curious, passionate self-starters with depth and breadth across IT solution delivery implementations preferably within the Financial Services industry. Our consultants bridge the gap between business and technology and must execute with the bigger picture in mind, with excellence, empathy and integrity in order to meet client expectations.

Please note that this vacancy is only available for a 1 February 2021 start.

Qualifications

– IT related undergrad in B.Com Information Systems or Honours in BBusSc Information System or relevant IT Diploma

Technical Skills and Experience

– A minimum of 2 to 5 years’ business analysis experience in low to medium complexity systems development delivery projects ideally in a financial services / insurance environment. Depth in servicing, correspondence and legislative knowledge in the Insurance Industry is preferable.

– Able to conceptualise the bigger picture, translate complex concepts into simple business language

– Critical thinker and problem solver

– Able to package solutions / approach to solve business problems and execute and monitor against a plan

– Has excellent written and verbal communication

– Has a solid understanding of technology and delivery methodologies

– Demonstrated depth in Business Analysis competencies

– Must be able to scope, plan and estimate delivery approach / strategies for own deliverables across SDLC

– Strong requirements elicitation, analysis and management skills

– Detail-oriented and a strong focus on quality assurance of deliverables

– Ability to manage risks and issues related to own delivery

– Ability to build good working relationships with team and stakeholders

– Exposure to Project Management principles is advantageous

Soft Skills

– Good facilitation and presentation skills

– Good collaborator and team player

– Good at building relationships

– Excellent manager of self

Attributes

– Passionate, curious, courageous and people-focused

– Acts with integrity

– Demonstrates personal excellence and holds him/herself accountable

– Able to manage conflict in a professional manner

– Attention to detail and delivery orientated

– Versatile, hands-on, willing to get ‘stuck in’

– Delivery focused and proactive, a self-starter

– Responsive to change and drives change

