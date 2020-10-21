Evotel shows off new brand identity – rebrands

Evotel, open access fibre to the home (FTTH) network operator, has donned a new jacket to celebrate its growth over the past five years and reconfirmed its mission – to simplify fibre and bring it into every home in South Africa.

“We have embarked on an exciting path and have gone through a complete visual transformation to mimic the great success we have had. We want people to know that we are here for business and that, although we are still seen as the new-kid-on-the-block, we are ready to make an even bigger impact,” says Bradley Bekker, Head of Business Development at Evotel.

Since its inception in July 2017, Evotel has a client-base of 6900 and is readying itself for even greater things to come.

“Evotel is starting the next chapter of our exceptional journey within the local FTTH network space. It was time for us to refresh our image, making it clear that we are a company to keep your eye on. It is time for a change and for us to disrupt the fibre world; making it easier than ever before for anybody to get access to fibre,” says Bekker.

Evotel is for everyone wanting to get connected. The company delivers a stable and uncompromised fibre network to all South Africans. “We are driven by a team of passionate and experienced individuals who aim to provide unfailing service to all seeking fibre connectivity. For us, Evotel means Fibre For Everyone,” explains Bekker.

‘Fibre For Everyone’ is more than just a new slogan – it’s a motto that drives the energy of the company and every decision they make; worn proudly on their new logo.

“In a very saturated market we needed to up our game and become instantly recognisable. Because the focus on building the brand image suffered due to our dedication to building the best fibre network possible. We needed to do something to stand out from the rest. I’m confident that people will agree that we’ll be impossible to miss with our bright, new EVO-teal colours,” Bekker says proudly.

Although the company is announcing a complete update to its visual identity, Evotel remains the trusted FTTH network provider it has become known as and continues to place customers first. Says Bekker: “At Evotel, we have always taken care of our customers and deliver fast, quality service at the drop of a hat. Wherever we install a fibre network it is always with the betterment of the community at heart. It is our belief that the world opens up for anyone that has access to the internet and through the delivery of fast, reliable fibre infrastructure, we are sure that we are making a difference for the better.”

The company has shown its commitment towards education through its Schools Project, where it provides all schools that fall under its network coverage with free fibre internet. According to Bekker, enriching the education of those students remains a part of their mission.

“We will always do the right thing for our customers and value morals and ethics above all else. Integrity is at the heart of our business. Every employee at Evotel is passionate about what we do and strives for the same ideal – to be the best in every aspect. Our new logo and fresh look is dedicated to them and the innovativeness they demonstrate,” Bekker concludes.