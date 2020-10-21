Full Stack Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A renowned Investment Firm seeks a highly autonomous, meticulous & proactive Full Stack Developer to join its team developing cutting-edge solutions and supporting existing systems within a challenging business environment. You must possess a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Engineering/Business Science or similar analytics or quantitative field, have 3+ years’ System Design experience having coded in .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++, Java or JavaScript, be proficient with SQL Server or PostgreSQL, experience interacting with business users to understand requirements and knowledge of software engineering practices including code reviews, source control management & testing.

DUTIES:

Write technical specifications and develop new functionality to the firm’s standards and deadlines.

Participate in design and planning sessions.

Understand how our existing systems work, how they fit into the overall architecture and what they achieve for the business.

Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.

Testing and deployment of code changes.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering, Business Science or any other similar analytical or quantitative field. Strong academic performance will be an advantage.

Experience/Skills –

3+ Years’ experience in Systems Design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++, Java or JavaScript.

Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server or PostgreSQL.

Knowledge of software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing.

Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and managing the implementation of system changes.

Advantageous –

Microservices.

Docker and Kubernetes.

Message queueing technologies (e.g. RabbitMQ).

Event driven architecture.

Cloud (preferably AWS).

ATTRIBUTES:

A positive, can-do attitude, willing to learn and persevere.

Attention to detail and quality.

