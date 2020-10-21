Senior Full Stack Developer (PHP, Laravel, Node.js

ENVIRONMENT: A dynamic provider championing tailor-made EdTech Solutions seeks a highly skilled & analytical Senior Full Stack Developer to join its team. Your core role will be to produce scalable software solutions, taking responsibility for the full SDLC from conception to deployment. The ideal candidate should be comfortable with both front and back-end coding languages including HTML/CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery, Python, Angular, Vue & Node.js, databases such as MySQL, MongoDB, Apache, UX/UI & be familiar with Agile methodologies. If you have a knack for exceptional visual design & utility, then APPLY NOW! DUTIES: Work with Development teams and Product Managers to ideate software solutions.

Design client-side and server-side architecture.

Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design.

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications.

Write effective APIs.

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software.

Create security and data protection settings.

Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design.

Write technical documentation.

Work with Business Analyst and Product Owner to improve software. REQUIREMENTS: Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role.

Experience developing web and PWA applications.

Familiar with –

Common Stacks

Databases e.g. MySQL, MongoDB, Web Servers e.g. Apache and UI/UX design

Infrastructure Build e.g. Docker, Git, Bitbucket Knowledge of multiple – Front-end languages and libraries e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery Back-end languages e.g. PHP, Go, Python and JavaScript frameworks e.g. Angular, VueJs, Node.js Degree in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field would be an advantage.

ATTRIBUTES: Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

Great attention to detail.

ATTRIBUTES: Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

Great attention to detail.

Organisational skills.