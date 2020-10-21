Systems Analyst

Our client, in the FMCG industry, is seeking a Systems Analyst to join their team, based in Cape Town. Minimum Requirements:- *3-Years IT degree / diploma *3-5 years relevant experience *Will be required to perform standby duties *Retail and Finance experience advantageous *Knowledge of relevant methodologies (ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements). Should you wish to apply for this position, email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position