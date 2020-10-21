Test Analyst

ROLE PURPOSEApply appropriate testing methodologies, scripts and test plans at certain stages of the development cycle to ensure that systems and applications function optimally.REQUIREMENTS

Information Technology or related degree

At least 3-5 Years Testing experience

Quality assurance experience in a structured test environment

Proficiency in software testing techniques, testing tools, incident/defect tracking systems and other test support tools

Experience SQL and ETL Data warehouse Testing

Decisiveness (taking action)

Analytical thinking and business acumen

Sense of urgency

RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS

Develop, apply and assess tests to analyse new software products

Keep abreast of latest IT trends and practices to optimise service offering and minimise risk.

Manage the complete test cycle of software development, from requirements testing to user acceptance and release testing.

Develop testing strategy and testing approach to ensure alignment and integration between testing and development activities.

Define testing objectives and quality criteria to plan for testing at different stages of the development cycle to reduce potential for error.

Design and develop test cases in consultation with Business Analysts and System Developers based on software requirements specifications and software design descriptions.

Recommend functional and non-functional testing standards and implement within the software test cycle.

In collaboration with BA’s and System Developers create and maintain test databases.

Manage the testing operation of systems or applications under controlled conditions in order to evaluate the results.

Continually improve the testing process through investigating and implementing effective and innovative testing methods and testing automation.

Develop, review and implement formal test scripts including setup and data requirements, procedures and results.

Contribute to defining and refining of testing processes and procedures in line with best practice.

Design, develop and execute reusable and maintainable automated scripts using various tools.

Investigate failures in product, processes etc and recommend modifications based design or process testing to ensure quality, performance and operational excellence.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED

Business acumen

Client commitment

Drive for results

Leads change and innovation

Collaboration

Impact and influence

Self-awareness and insight

Diversity and inclusiveness

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

