Test Analyst

ROLE PURPOSEApply appropriate testing methodologies, scripts and test plans at certain stages of the development cycle to ensure that systems and applications function optimally.REQUIREMENTS
- Information Technology or related degree
- At least 3-5 Years Testing experience
- Quality assurance experience in a structured test environment
- Proficiency in software testing techniques, testing tools, incident/defect tracking systems and other test support tools
- Experience SQL and ETL Data warehouse Testing
- Decisiveness (taking action)
- Analytical thinking and business acumen
- Sense of urgency
RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS
- Develop, apply and assess tests to analyse new software products
- Keep abreast of latest IT trends and practices to optimise service offering and minimise risk.
- Manage the complete test cycle of software development, from requirements testing to user acceptance and release testing.
- Develop testing strategy and testing approach to ensure alignment and integration between testing and development activities.
- Define testing objectives and quality criteria to plan for testing at different stages of the development cycle to reduce potential for error.
- Design and develop test cases in consultation with Business Analysts and System Developers based on software requirements specifications and software design descriptions.
- Recommend functional and non-functional testing standards and implement within the software test cycle.
- In collaboration with BA’s and System Developers create and maintain test databases.
- Manage the testing operation of systems or applications under controlled conditions in order to evaluate the results.
- Continually improve the testing process through investigating and implementing effective and innovative testing methods and testing automation.
- Develop, review and implement formal test scripts including setup and data requirements, procedures and results.
- Contribute to defining and refining of testing processes and procedures in line with best practice.
- Design, develop and execute reusable and maintainable automated scripts using various tools.
- Investigate failures in product, processes etc and recommend modifications based design or process testing to ensure quality, performance and operational excellence.
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED
- Business acumen
- Client commitment
- Drive for results
- Leads change and innovation
- Collaboration
- Impact and influence
- Self-awareness and insight
- Diversity and inclusiveness
