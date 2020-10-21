Test Analyst

Oct 21, 2020

ROLE PURPOSEApply appropriate testing methodologies, scripts and test plans at certain stages of the development cycle to ensure that systems and applications function optimally.REQUIREMENTS

  • Information Technology or related degree
  • At least 3-5 Years Testing experience
  • Quality assurance experience in a structured test environment
  • Proficiency in software testing techniques, testing tools, incident/defect tracking systems and other test support tools
  • Experience SQL and ETL Data warehouse Testing
  • Decisiveness (taking action)
  • Analytical thinking and business acumen
  • Sense of urgency

RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS

  • Develop, apply and assess tests to analyse new software products
  • Keep abreast of latest IT trends and practices to optimise service offering and minimise risk.
  • Manage the complete test cycle of software development, from requirements testing to user acceptance and release testing.
  • Develop testing strategy and testing approach to ensure alignment and integration between testing and development activities.
  • Define testing objectives and quality criteria to plan for testing at different stages of the development cycle to reduce potential for error.
  • Design and develop test cases in consultation with Business Analysts and System Developers based on software requirements specifications and software design descriptions.
  • Recommend functional and non-functional testing standards and implement within the software test cycle.
  • In collaboration with BA’s and System Developers create and maintain test databases.
  • Manage the testing operation of systems or applications under controlled conditions in order to evaluate the results.
  • Continually improve the testing process through investigating and implementing effective and innovative testing methods and testing automation.
  • Develop, review and implement formal test scripts including setup and data requirements, procedures and results.
  • Contribute to defining and refining of testing processes and procedures in line with best practice.
  • Design, develop and execute reusable and maintainable automated scripts using various tools.
  • Investigate failures in product, processes etc and recommend modifications based design or process testing to ensure quality, performance and operational excellence.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED

  • Business acumen
  • Client commitment
  • Drive for results
  • Leads change and innovation
  • Collaboration
  • Impact and influence
  • Self-awareness and insight
  • Diversity and inclusiveness

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position