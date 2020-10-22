Data Scientist

Our client is a Retail Giant that is looking for a Data Scientist in their III Band tier

that oversees the activities of junior data scientists, provides advanced expertise on statistical and mathematical concepts, and applies and inspires the adoption of advanced data science and analytics across the business.

Essential Experience:

– Advanced degree (Masters/Phd) in Data Science, Statistics, Computer Science, or similar.

– Extensive experience as a Data Scientist – 5+ years.

– Proficiency in R or Python, where the latter is preferred.

– In-depth understanding of SQL.

– Competent in machine learning principles and techniques.

– Demonstrable history of devising and overseeing data-centred projects.

– Ability to relay insights in layman’s terms, such that these can be used to inform business decisions.

– Outstanding supervision and mentorship abilities and experience.

– Capacity to foster a healthy, stimulating work environment that frequently harnesses teamwork.

– Compliance with prevailing ethical standards.

