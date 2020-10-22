Intermediate-Senior PHP Developer (Symfony)

Our client is a leading web and mobile gaming solutions organization based in the heart of the Mother City.
They are currently looking for a strong Intermediate/Senior PHP Developer to join their growing team, to be responsible for developing full stack systems in PHP.
Salary is negotiable (current budget R45k – R65k per month) for the right candidate. Remote employment can be offered if needed.
Prerequisites for the position includes:
– Relevant IT Diploma / Degree
– 5 – 10 Years’ PHP development experience
– Prior experience in an e-Commerce organisation is preferred
– Strong PHP and SQL proficiency in Linux
– Experience with Symfony framework
– JavaScript, Ajax, HTML, XML, CSS, MySQL, HTML5, CSS3, JSon
To find out more about this position, and to apply, submit your detailed CV including your technical skills and projects to Tara on [Email Address Removed]
If you have not heard from us within 7 working days, please consider your application unsuccessful.