Kyle Hauptfleisch appointed as Basalt Technology MD

Kyle Hauptfleisch has been appointed as the MD at Basalt Technology and, together with Wayne Zwiers, Basalt’s founder and CEO, will lead the software development agency as it expands operations from Africa throughout the UK and Europe.

Hauptfleisch has more than 15 years of senior management, business development, and general strategy experience, seven of which were at an executive level in both corporates and start-ups. His leadership experience spans various sectors, including publishing, media, and fintech.

Hauptfleisch is also a thought leader and sought after strategist. For instance, he was invited by the South African Reserve bank to be a member of the Intergovernmental Fintech Working Group where he participates in workshops, along with other industry leaders, to discuss and debate issues in the financial industry. He was also a member of the South African Financial Blockchain Consortium (SAFBC), along with other financial institutions such as ABSA, Standard Bank, FNB, BankServ Africa, PwC, Deloitte, and more.

He has represented businesses on various industry bodies in both media and finance, worked with regulators to understand bleeding-edge technologies, and has presented at numerous conferences covering diverse topics from marketing to the future of banking.

“Kyle is the ideal leader for Basalt Technology,” says Wayne Zwiers, Basalt founder. “His extensive fintech background and strong business development skills will assist Basalt in strengthening partnerships, developing key strategic alliances and expanding our international presence.”