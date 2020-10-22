Liquid Telecom Group, Africa Data Centres partner with Jarrett Appleby

Liquid Telecom and Africa Data Centres have announced a strategic partnership agreement with Jarrett Appleby, CEO of Appleby Strategy Group, as senior business development and transactional advisor for both companies.

Appleby has served in this consulting role since May 2020 and will help to strengthen Liquid Telecom’s effort to deliver a comprehensive suite of hyperscale data centre services and drive its growth strategies and partnerships at a global level.

“We are excited about this collaboration. As we continue to grow our business, this appointment allows us the opportunity to leverage the wealth of knowledge and perspective of the global telecommunication industry that Jarrett holds, to align with our customer needs” says Nic Rudnick, CEO of Liquid Telecom Group.

Appleby brings over 30 years of experience, insight and industry knowledge, and will assist in propelling the business globally. As a highly skilled professional, Appleby has successfully developed and executed growth and go-to-market strategies for technology platforms and IT solutions companies in competitive global markets. He has also led mid-sized companies as well as multi-billion global companies driving significant operating efficiencies and brings this expertise to Liquid Telecom Group and Africa Data Centres.

“As Liquid Telecom and Africa Data Centres Groups expands into new territories, we need access to new hyperscalers, global carrier and data centre expertise to cement our position in the global market. As such, Jarrett’s appointment comes at a great time for our business and we are pleased to have him on board as part of our group business development team.” said Willem Marais, CBDO of Liquid Telecom Group.

Prior to this appointment, Appleby held several C-suite roles including chief operating officer of Digital Realty, chief operating officer of CoreSite Realty, chief marketing officer of Equinix, chief strategy and marketing officer at Reliance Globalcom and FLAG Telecom and senior vice-president of MCI Solutions.

“I am thrilled to be joining Liquid Telecom Group and Africa Data Centres at this exciting stage of their growth journey. I am pleased to have the opportunity to contribute to the company’s footprint and overall business capabilities of unlocking future opportunities,” Appleby says.