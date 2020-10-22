Rectron offers WANdisco’s enhanced cloud service

Rectron has extended its portfolio with the addition of WANdisco, a LiveData company.

Through this strategic partnership, Rectron will deliver WANdisco’s suite of products to enable cloud migration and continuous data availability, while providing data consistency for customers.

WANdisco’s patented technology ensures our customers are able to fully leverage the impact of their IT investment to support exponential data growth, whilst managing their IT budget.

“The recent lockdowns worldwide have caused a dramatic acceleration of digital transformation for businesses of all sizes. There is a growing need for data consistency and data availability across the business world, and Wandisco’s ability to facilitate complex cloud migration without business interruption is vital for organisations as they accelerate their journey to the cloud,” says Elaine Wang, cloud solutions director at Rectron.

With the introduction of WANdisco, Rectron offers significant value to the South African enterprises looking to quickly migrate their on-premises data lake to the Cloud with zero business downtime. The ability to do a live data migration is significant because it allows for multi-direction data syncing across multiple environments, meaning that downtime is eliminated, but at the same time customers have one true set of data

Through WANdisco LiveData Cloud Services, organisations are able to keep geographically dispersed data at any scale consistent between on-premises and cloud environments, allowing businesses to operate seamlessly in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment. This solves the exponentially growing challenge of keeping unstructured data available across diverse IT environments regardless of architecture or cloud storage provider.

The distributor’s expanding cloud and software portfolio is available through Rectron’s own RCT Cloud platform. This includes Microsoft cloud services, Palladium ERP software, Microsoft electronic software delivery, Acronis cloud backup and cyber protection.

“We are excited to welcome Rectron into the WANdisco family as a Value-Added Distributor, their partner centric approach and growth plans in the Enterprise environment certainly resonates with ours and we look forward to a long and successful relationship,” says Tony Ward, Wandisco regional sales director: EMEA

“Through this partnership, enterprises have a powerful option to quickly and painlessly move their organisation to the cloud and take advantage of increased productivity, security and insightful data analytics available to employees anywhere at any time,” says Peter Wilkinson, WANdisco regional manager: Africa.