Senior Developer (AEM)

Job Advert Summary

At Shoprite you will be part of delivering online experience and business solutions to some of the most recognized South Africa Retail brands and you’ll do it by working on the best of breed of technologies. We’re proud to be publicly recognized as a largest private sector employer in South Africa and leading employer in Africa. We focus on attracting, developing and retaining a loyal and committed workforce, dedicated to the Group’s culture and organisational objectives. You will work closely with business and brand owners, developers, system

administrators, creative agencies, project managers and business analysts to assist creating digital experiences using Adobe’s Experience Manager (AEM).

