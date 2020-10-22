ENVIRONMENT: An exciting opportunity to be part of an international Managed Service Provider is on offer as they are looking for an ambitious & energetic Service Desk Engineer to join is expanding Cape Town office. You’ll be engaging with a range of internationally based clients, so you need to be well spoken and an excellent communicator. The role itself involves remote support and escalation to the senior support team. As the “front door”, you’ll be representing the business, so the responsibility is on your shoulders to provide a professional and positive first impression whilst ensuring a reliable resolution of customer technical issues when raised via the clients help desk. DUTIES: First response customer interaction.

Case creation, classification, escalation, and management.

Remote support.

Case progress feedback to customers.

Adhere to business processes and procedures. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Diploma or Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering, or minimum 1-years hands on experience in an IT Desktop/Server support role.

MCSE/MCP/CCNA certification or qualifications are desirable. Experience/Skills – Essential: Microsoft Desktop (7 / 8 / 10) Operating Systems

Microsoft Productivity Suites (Office 2010 – 2016)

Administration of Microsoft Server 2008 / 2012

Administration of Office 365

Administration of Microsoft Active Directory Advantageous: Administration of Microsoft Exchange [Phone Number Removed];

Microsoft Azure

PSA tools (Autotask, ServiceNow)

RMM tools (Kaseya, Labtech) ATTRIBUTES: Logical approach to problem solving, methodical process follower.

Excellent communicator and interpersonal skills with good time management.