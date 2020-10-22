Snr Software Engineers (C#/Java/Python) x 8 – CPT

Cape Town based global Investment concern requires 8 x Senior Software Engineers with the ability/ willingness to work on more than one language (C# or Java or Python – project dependent)

Min requirements:

– Must have a completed IT related Bachelors Degree (i.e. BSc or BCom)

– Min 5 years experience as a Software Engineer/ Developer (in either C# or Java or Python)

– Solid/ stable work history

– You can choose to be in the Investment or IT space within this organisation

– Secure company with solid benefits

– Open to industry experience

